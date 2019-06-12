Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Roadside bomb kills 6 civilians in southern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says six people were killed when a civilian vehicle struck a roadside bomb in southern Kandahar province.

Provincial councilman Yousof Younosi says all the victims were from a single family — two children, two women and two men. The attack took place on Tuesday in Dand district.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Younosi blamed the Taliban who are active in the province and regularly stage attacks against Afghan forces and government officials.

Meanwhile, Jawad Hajri, spokesman for the governor in northeastern Takhar province, said security forces repelled Taliban attacks on checkpoints in Khoja Ghor district on Tuesday.

He says three pro-government fighters were killed as well as 15 insurgents. The Taliban claimed their fighters had overrun the Khoja Ghor district headquarters.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: National Popular Vote Update
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: National Popular Vote Update

9:18 pm
Funding approved for permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Funding approved for permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo

9:15 pm
Woodland Park standoff ends with suspect found dead, shelter in place order lifted
News

Woodland Park standoff ends with suspect found dead, shelter in place order lifted

8:01 pm
360° Perspective: National Popular Vote Update
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: National Popular Vote Update

Funding approved for permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Funding approved for permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo

Woodland Park standoff ends with suspect found dead, shelter in place order lifted
News

Woodland Park standoff ends with suspect found dead, shelter in place order lifted

Scroll to top
Skip to content