Report warns of Dutch vulnerability to cyberattacks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch counterterrorism and security coordinator is warning that the country is vulnerable to cyberespionage and sabotage from countries including China, Russia and Iran.

In an annual cybersecurity report published Wednesday, the national coordinator says that the Netherlands’ almost total reliance on digitalization of services to run vital infrastructure and the lack of analogue alternatives make it vulnerable to cyberattacks.

The coordinator’s office says in a statement that the country has already taken steps to boost cybersecurity, “but given the speed of developments around us, we have to keep going full steam ahead.”

Justice and Security Minister Ferd Grapperhaus says in a reaction that the government must take “an extra step to protect the Netherlands against malicious countries or cybercriminals.”

Associated Press

