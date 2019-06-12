Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Remains of Cyprus serial killer’s 7th victim found in lake

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus police official says divers searching the bottom of a lake have discovered the remains of what authorities believe to be the remains of a 6-year-old girl that a serial killer has confessed to killing.

The remains are thought to be the 7th and final victim of a 35-year-old Cyprus army captain.

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he’s not authorized to publicly disclose details of the discovery, said the remains were found tied by rope to a cement block.

Including this discovery, police have found the bodies of seven foreign women and girls that the captain has admitted to killing over what investigators believe was a two-and-a-half year span.

Associated Press

