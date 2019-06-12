Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NKorea sending condolences for SKorea’s former first lady

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will send flowers and a message of condolence for the funeral of former South Korean first lady Lee Hee-ho, whose late husband held a historic summit with Kim’s father in 2000.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry said North Korean officials led by Kim’s sister plan to deliver the flowers and message to South Korean officials at a border village Wednesday afternoon.

Lee, the wife of late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, died on Monday at 97. Kim Dae-jung won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 for his pro-democracy struggle and his rapprochement policies with North Korea, months after he met then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang.

Associated Press

