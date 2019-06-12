Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Israeli PM’s wife accepts plea deal in case of catered meals

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prosecutors say that Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israel’s prime minister, has agreed to a plea bargain settling allegations that she misused some $100,000 of state money on lavish meals.

The State Attorney’s office said Mrs. Netanyahu will pay roughly $15,000 in fines to close the case, which accused her of running up large tabs at luxury restaurants while the official residence employed a full-time chef.

Mrs. Netanyahu was indicted on charges of fraud and breach of trust last year. Wednesday’s settlement saw her admit to a more minor charge of exploiting someone else’s mistake and reduced the overspending at stake to $50,000.

The Netanyahu family has experienced repeated legal troubles over the years. The prime minister is facing an indictment on separate corruption charges, pending a hearing this fall.

