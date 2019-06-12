Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Israel strikes Gaza after militants fired rocket overnight

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has struck a Hamas tunnel in the Gaza Strip, after militants fired a rocket into southern Israel overnight.

Thursday’s army statement says fighter jets targeting “underground infrastructure in a Hamas military compound” in Gaza after air defenses intercepted a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side.

The cross-border exchange between Israel and Gaza is the first flare-up of hostilities since an early May cease-fire halted the worst bout of violence between the two sides in recent years.

It came shortly after the Israeli military said it had closed Gaza’s offshore waters to Palestinian fishermen until further notice in response to incendiary balloons launched into Israel in recent days.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property
Covering Colorado

Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property

9:38 pm
Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend
News

Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend

9:10 pm
Inmate to entrepreneur: Fresh Start program aims to prevent recidivism
Covering Colorado

Inmate to entrepreneur: Fresh Start program aims to prevent recidivism

9:07 pm
Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property
Covering Colorado

Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property

Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend
News

Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend

Inmate to entrepreneur: Fresh Start program aims to prevent recidivism
Covering Colorado

Inmate to entrepreneur: Fresh Start program aims to prevent recidivism

Scroll to top
Skip to content