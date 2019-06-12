Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Islamic State in Afghanistan aims to attack US, general says

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — The Marine general overseeing the U.S. war effort in Afghanistan says the Islamic State affiliate there has hopes of attacking the U.S. homeland.

But Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of Central Command, says the extremist group’s aspirations are being frustrated by American counterterrorism operations in its strongholds in northeastern Afghanistan.

McKenzie spoke to three reporters during a refueling stop in Germany on the last leg of an eight-day trip through the Middle East. He did not stop in Afghanistan, but the war there is a major focus, along with Iran, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

McKenzie says the U.S. has not been able to reduce the size of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, but is containing its ambitions.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
High runoff pushes Arkansas River to minor flood stages in some communities
News

High runoff pushes Arkansas River to minor flood stages in some communities

6:48 pm
Caught on Camera: Mysterious late night visitor… from another world?
Digital Original

Caught on Camera: Mysterious late night visitor… from another world?

6:40 pm
Tick warning: Numbers up in Colorado
Covering Colorado

Tick warning: Numbers up in Colorado

6:06 pm
High runoff pushes Arkansas River to minor flood stages in some communities
News

High runoff pushes Arkansas River to minor flood stages in some communities

Caught on Camera: Mysterious late night visitor… from another world?
Digital Original

Caught on Camera: Mysterious late night visitor… from another world?

Tick warning: Numbers up in Colorado
Covering Colorado

Tick warning: Numbers up in Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content