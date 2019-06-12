Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
India officials stop Amnesty International event in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have stopped Amnesty International from holding an event to release a report on detention of activists in the disputed region under a law which allows people to be held for up to two years without trial.

The head of the Indian chapter of the global rights watchdog, Aakar Patel, says the authorities cited the “prevailing law and order situation.” Patel said the officials did not give any other explanation.

Amnesty International released the report online later Wednesday. It says the law circumvents the criminal justice system in the region and should be repealed.

India and Pakistan both claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

Associated Press

