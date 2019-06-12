Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
In Tel Aviv, Neil Patrick Harris says he’s no gay icon

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — This year’s official international ambassador to Tel Aviv’s Gay Pride Parade says he has no interest in being a gay activist.

Neil Patrick Harris arrived in Israel Wednesday along with his husband, the chef and actor David Burtka, to headline Tel Aviv’s annual celebration of its famous gay-friendly scene.

But Harris, who has two children via surrogacy and is involved in various gay-affiliated advocacy groups, says he hardly considers himself an icon of the community.

He describes himself as “just a guy who is married to another guy” and says he has no interested in being “an ambassador for anything except my kids.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

