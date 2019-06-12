Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Guatemala election crimes prosecutor on leave due to threats

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s top prosecutor for electoral crimes has taken temporary leave from his post due to unspecified threats, just days before the country holds national elections.

Chief Prosecutor María Consuelo Porras announced Wednesday that Óscar Shaad had presented a request for a three-month leave. She added that he said in a letter he needs to “ensure my family’s safety and mine in the face of tangible threats to my person.”

Rony López of the prosecutors’ office says Shaad had been given increased personal security but he continued to be worried about his family.

Shaad’s name surfaced recently in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigation of a Guatemalan politician who at the time was running for president in this Sunday’s vote. The suspect allegedly solicited drug traffickers to murder prosecutors investigating cases.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Monument celebrates 140 years as a town
Covering Colorado

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

4:06 pm
CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect
Covering Colorado

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

3:35 pm
Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

2:13 pm
Monument celebrates 140 years as a town
Covering Colorado

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect
Covering Colorado

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content