EU chief open to North Macedonia, Albania membership talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Council President Donald Tusk is recommending that North Macedonia and Albania be allowed to start membership talks to join the EU, but he says not all member states agree with his assessment.

Speaking after talks Wednesday with North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovski, Tusk said that the tiny Balkan country has “done everything that was expected of you.”

But Tusk says that “not all member states are prepared to make the decision on opening negotiations in the coming days.”

He says he believes that North Macedonia and Albania will eventually join, noting that “the question today is not if, but when.”

EU leaders will discuss the issue at their June 20-21 summit in Brussels. A unanimous vote is required to start membership talks.

Associated Press

