Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Egypt says 14 killed in road accident

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says a car crash has left 14 people dead and 10 others injured in the capital, Cairo.

The county’s ambulance authority said in a statement the accident took place Wednesday when two microbuses crashed on a highway in the southern suburb of Helwan.

The statement says the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Road accidents are common in Egypt, often the result of badly maintained roads and the poor enforcement of traffic laws.

The country’s official statistics agency says more than 8,000 road accidents took place in 2018, that left over 3,000 dead, and around 12,000 wounded.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

8:24 am
Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

8:11 am
Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles
News

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles

7:48 am
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles
News

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles

Scroll to top
Skip to content