Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ecuador high court approves marriage for 2 gay couples

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s highest court on constitutional norms has granted two gay couples the right to marry in a landmark case seeking to expand LGBT rights in the small South American nation.

Wednesday’s decision by the Constitutional Court comes after a lengthy legal battle by several couples and gay rights advocates.

It is not immediately clear how far-reaching the ruling will be.

But plaintiff Efraín Soria told The Associated Press that he will immediately begin planning a wedding with his partner, Xavier Benalcázar. He calls the ruling “a joy for our entire community and Ecuador.”

A decision by the Inter-American Court on Human Rights affirming that countries should allow same-sex couples the right to marry paved the way for the case. About a half dozen Latin American nations have approved same-sex marriage.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Monument celebrates 140 years as a town
Covering Colorado

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

4:06 pm
CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect
Covering Colorado

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

3:35 pm
Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

2:13 pm
Monument celebrates 140 years as a town
Covering Colorado

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect
Covering Colorado

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content