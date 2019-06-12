Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Easter attack probe continues despite president’s objection

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan lawmaker says a parliamentary committee will continue questioning security and intelligence officials about lapses that preceded Easter Sunday bomb attacks by Islamic extremists, despite objections by the country’s president.

Jayampathi Wickramaratne says the interviews will be held behind closed doors if they are deemed sensitive to security.

President Maithripala Sirisena told top police officials last week that he is against the committee discussing sensitive details in the presence of the media, and that it should not investigate lapses while court cases are being heard on the same issues.

His objection came after some officials hinted at shortcomings by Sirisena, who is also the defense minister and minister of police.

More than 250 people were killed in six suicide attacks on April 21.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Watch NASA build the next Mars Rover
News

Watch NASA build the next Mars Rover

7:26 am
Beautiful temperatures today with a few showers this evening
Weather

Beautiful temperatures today with a few showers this evening

6:15 am
Nevada becomes first state to ban pre-employment marijuana tests
News

Nevada becomes first state to ban pre-employment marijuana tests

5:43 am
Watch NASA build the next Mars Rover
News

Watch NASA build the next Mars Rover

Beautiful temperatures today with a few showers this evening
Weather

Beautiful temperatures today with a few showers this evening

Nevada becomes first state to ban pre-employment marijuana tests
News

Nevada becomes first state to ban pre-employment marijuana tests

Scroll to top
Skip to content