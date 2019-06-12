Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Confirmed death toll in Danube River boat crash rises to 24

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian police say four more victims from the tour boat that sank two weeks ago after colliding on the Danube River with a cruise ship have been identified, raising the death toll to 24, including 22 South Koreans and the two-man Hungarian crew.

Four South Koreans remain missing since the May 29 crash and seven were rescued.

The four people identified Wednesday, a day after they were recovered from the Hableany (Mermaid) as it was being raised out of the river with a floating crane, included the boat’s captain and the only child victim of the collision, a 6-year-old South Korean girl.

Meanwhile, a Budapest court on Wednesday upheld a ruling allowing the cruise ship captain, under arrest since June 1, to be released on bail under certain conditions.

Associated Press

