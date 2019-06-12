Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Brazil transgender soccer team fights prejudice

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Bigtboys transgender men’s soccer team is counting on Brazil’s love of soccer to help fight prejudice amid a growing conservative tide.

For the two dozen players, the training pitch is one of the few places where they can feel at ease and talk about their experiences without fear. But they also feel hopeful.

On Thursday, the country’s Supreme Federal Court is set to finalize a ruling that extends a law against racism to shield gay and trans people.

Midfielder Robert Ismerim de Souza said: “It’s not that I don’t feel scared anymore, but now I know that the state is on our side. We can live; before we were only surviving.”

The rights group Transgender Europe said 167 transgender men and women were killed last year in Brazil.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

8:24 am
Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

8:11 am
Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles
News

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles

7:48 am
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles
News

Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles

Scroll to top
Skip to content