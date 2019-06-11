Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tokyo Olympic CEO reminds all: Cannabis is banned in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Cannabis has been legalized in some parts of the world. But the chief executive of next year’s Tokyo Olympics has reminded potential visitors to the games that the substance is against the law in Japan.

Toshiro Muto of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee says at least one member of the executive board brought up the issue at a meeting.

Muto says: “There are countries and some regions around the world that have relaxed rules recently. Unfortunately, the use of cannabis constitutes a violation of law and that needs to be thoroughly communicated.”

Speaking Tuesday at a news conference, Muto said the issue was not on the executive board’s formal agenda but came from a concerned member.

Muto says: “The comment from the member is that it’s important that we inform all the participants that use of cannabis is prohibited by law in Japan.”

Cannabis is among banned substances listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency for athletes at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger
News

High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger

9:10 pm
Businesses fear impacts of upcoming Highway 24 project
Covering Colorado

Businesses fear impacts of upcoming Highway 24 project

9:10 pm
Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West

9:05 pm
High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger
News

High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger

Businesses fear impacts of upcoming Highway 24 project
Covering Colorado

Businesses fear impacts of upcoming Highway 24 project

Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West

Scroll to top
Skip to content