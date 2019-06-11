Tokyo Olympic CEO reminds all: Cannabis is banned in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Cannabis has been legalized in some parts of the world. But the chief executive of next year’s Tokyo Olympics has reminded potential visitors to the games that the substance is against the law in Japan.

Toshiro Muto of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee says at least one member of the executive board brought up the issue at a meeting.

Muto says: “There are countries and some regions around the world that have relaxed rules recently. Unfortunately, the use of cannabis constitutes a violation of law and that needs to be thoroughly communicated.”

Speaking Tuesday at a news conference, Muto said the issue was not on the executive board’s formal agenda but came from a concerned member.

Muto says: “The comment from the member is that it’s important that we inform all the participants that use of cannabis is prohibited by law in Japan.”

Cannabis is among banned substances listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency for athletes at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

___

