Syria violence interrupts food distribution in some areas

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian warplanes have struck rebel-held towns and villages in the country’s northwest as the World Food Program says weekslong violence has hampered some of its activities in the area.

WFP said in a statement Tuesday that due to the latest wave of violence that broke out on April 30, the U.N. organization and its partners at times have had to “temporarily interrupt distributions in the southern parts of Idlib due to the conflict.”

It added that since May, WFP has not been able to reach some 7,000 people in the area of Qalaat al-Madiq that witnessed intense fighting recently.

The opposition’s Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, reported airstrikes on different parts of Idlib province, Syria’s last major rebel stronghold.

Associated Press

