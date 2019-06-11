Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Seen as pro-business, France’s Macron tacks left at UN body

GENEVA (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an EU-wide minimum wage and a stepped-up fight against inequality, in what represents a return to his left-leaning political roots as critics paint him as overly pro-business.

In a speech to the U.N.’s main labor body, Macron alluded to the protests by the yellow vest anti-government movement in France that exposed his balancing act as a promoter of business with his roots in the Socialist Party — which he abandoned to set up his own centrist party.

Macron joined heads of state and government, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the centennial conference of the International Labour Organization in Geneva on Tuesday.

Many addressed threats to traditional jobs posed by automation and artificial intelligence and called for more multilateralism to address global problems.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

8:19 am
Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations
News

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations

8:01 am
President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico
News

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico

7:54 am
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations
News

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico
News

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico

Scroll to top
Skip to content