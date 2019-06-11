Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Q&A: Coffee with Bill Murray and Jim Jarmusch

CANNES, France (AP) — Bill Murray says he’s channeling his worries about the end of the world into picking up litter.

In an interview, Murray says he’s started picking up trash on the street and that that small act makes him feel “like a citizen.” In Jim Jarmusch’s new film “The Dead Don’t Die,” Murray plays a police chief combating a zombie outbreak.

Murray added that for him, “the apocalypse is if the human fabric just continues to shred itself by this divisiveness, this opposition mentality.”

“The Dead Don’t Die” marks the third collaboration between Murray and Jarmusch who previously made “Coffee and Cigarettes” and “Broken Flowers” together. “The Dead Don’t Die” opens in theaters Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River
Covering Colorado

A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

11:08 am
Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs

10:25 am
Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

9:26 am
A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River
Covering Colorado

A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs

Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content