Moldova: Ousted president against dissolving parliament

MOSCOW (AP) — Moldova’s ousted president says he wants to cancel a decision by his interim replacement to dissolve parliament amid a deepening political crisis.

Igor Dodon said Tuesday he has signed a decree seeking to override interim president Pavel Filip’s call for snap parliamentary elections.

Political turmoil in one of Europe’s most corruption-ridden countries reached its peak on Sunday when a court relieved Dodon of his presidential duties to allow Filip to call the new vote after months of deadlock.

Both the previous government and a new ruling coalition claim to be the only legal mandate to govern Moldova. Several European nations and Russia back Dodon, as well as the new coalition government, and oppose Filip.

Associated Press

