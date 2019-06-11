Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mexico deploying Guard troops to border, forms migrant team

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say they are beginning deployment of 6,000 National Guard troops for immigration enforcement, an accelerated commitment made as part of an agreement with the United States last week to head off threatened U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard also say a team of five officials including a general and a prison director has been formed to implement the immigration plan.

Ebrard said Tuesday that Gen. Vicente Antonio Hernández Sánchez will begin a tour of the southern border “to speed up the deployment in the area.” Another deployment is going to the frontier with the United States to attend to migrants who have been returned to Mexico while their asylum claims are processed in U.S. courts.

Associated Press

