Man killed in electric scooter accident in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Paris police say a man on an electric scooter has died after being hit by a van in Paris on Monday night.

It was the first deadly accident in the French capital after mayor Anne Hidalgo announced last week a crackdown on electric scooters.

Twelve scooter startups have flooded the city’s streets with their vehicles over the past year, prompting a spate of injuries and near-misses.

Hidalgo wants to limit electric scooter speeds to 20 kilometers per hour (12 mph) in most areas, and 8 kilometers per hour (5 mph) in areas with heavy foot traffic. She plans to limit the number of operators to three and cap the number of scooters.

Hidalgo said there are so far no accident statistics regarding electric scooters.

Associated Press

