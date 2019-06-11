Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Macron floats backing Merkel as head of EU’s executive arm

GENEVA (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he would support German Chancellor Angela Merkel if she wanted to be the head of the European Union’s executive body.

The French leader said Tuesday the EU “needs someone strong” at the helm of the European Commission but that he wouldn’t try to influence Merkel, citing their friendship.

Macron told Swiss public broadcaster: “If she were to want it, I would support her.”

Merkel said last month she doesn’t want the EU job, or any political post.

She has supported former German lawmaker Manfred Weber to replace Jean-Claude Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg whose five-year term as European Commission president ends later this year.

Merkel announced in October that she would not seek re-election after her fourth term as Germany’s leader ends in 2021.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

2:12 pm
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash
Covering Colorado

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash

1:29 pm
Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone
Covering Colorado

Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone

1:17 pm
Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash
Covering Colorado

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash

Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone
Covering Colorado

Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone

Scroll to top
Skip to content