Libyan coast guard intercepts 60 Europe-bound migrants

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s coast guard says it has intercepted at least 60 Europe-bound migrants, including a woman, off the country’s Mediterranean coast.

Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said Tuesday that a rubber boat carrying the migrants — overwhelmingly identified as African nationals but including five from Bangladesh — was intercepted a day before at sea near the city of Khoms, around 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital, Tripoli.

He says the migrants were given humanitarian and medical aid before being taken to a refugee camp in Tripoli.

Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi. Local authorities have stepped up efforts to stem the flow of migrants, with European assistance.

Associated Press

