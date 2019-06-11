Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Indian toddler trapped in well dies amid 110-hour rescue try

NEW DELHI (AP) — A hospital official in India says a 2-year-old boy who fell deep into an unused village well has been confirmed dead after rescuers worked nearly 110 hours to reach him.

Anil Kumar says the boy was brought to the hospital in Chandigarh, the Punjab state capital, after he was removed from the well on Tuesday but doctors found him dead on arrival.

The boy fell into the well last Thursday outside his house in Sangrur district in Punjab state. He was stuck at a depth of 125 feet (38 meters), the Press Trust of India news agency said. State authorities dug a parallel well to save the boy.

Such falls happen often in India when wells dug to draw water are left dangerously open. Some of the rescues were successful.

Associated Press

