Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ecuador frees man wanted in US over Facebook scheme

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has released a New York man and turned down an extradition request from the United States, where he was arrested after falsely claiming he was owed half-ownership of Facebook.

A lawyer for Paul Ceglia on Tuesday tweeted a judge’s order that the American be released and confirming that his extradition to the U.S. had been denied.

In an apparent criticism of the United States, Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno referred in a recently released letter to cases when the U.S. didn’t heed Ecuador’s own requests for the extradition of citizens who allegedly committed crimes.

Ceglia had claimed he gave Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg $1,000 in startup money. He was arrested on fraud charges in the United States in 2012, but later fled to Ecuador. He was arrested there last year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo

3:03 pm
Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan
Covering Colorado

Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan

2:35 pm
Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

2:12 pm
Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo

Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan
Covering Colorado

Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

Scroll to top
Skip to content