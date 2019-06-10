Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wildfire blazes through forest in southern Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say dozens of firefighters are trying to contain a large wildfire that is blazing through a forested region in the south but not directly threatening inhabited areas.

The fire service said the wildfire broke out early Monday afternoon in the Kato Ahagia area of the Peloponnese, some 250 kilometers (150 miles) west of Athens. The cause isn’t yet known.

It is Greece’s first major forest fire of the summer.

The fire service says 40 firefighters, two water-dropping aircraft and 15 fire engines were deployed.

Greece is ravaged by wildfires every year during hot, arid summers. Last July, 101 people died after a major blaze swept unchecked through the seaside resort of Mati near Athens.

Associated Press

