Strike paralyzes Haiti, protesters demand president’s ouster

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Opposition leaders in Haiti have launched a two-day strike that has paralyzed the country’s capital as protesters demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise amid corruption allegations.

Schools, businesses and government offices were shuttered on Monday as groups of protesters blocked roads and set piles of tires ablaze across Port-au-Prince. Some protesters burned cars belonging to a local radio station and accused the news media of working for the government.

Public transportation was suspended, and officials postponed a Parliament session.

The strike comes one day after thousands of protesters clashed with police, with two people reported killed and five injured. Protesters demanding further investigation into the fate of funds that resulted from subsidized oil shipments from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe program.

Associated Press

