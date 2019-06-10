Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Starbucks launches disposable cups trial at UK airport

LONDON (AP) — Starbucks and environmental charity Hubbub are launching a trial program to lend passengers at Britain’s Gatwick Airport reusable cups while waiting for their flights in hopes of cutting down on waste.

The one-month pilot program will give passengers at Britain’s second-largest airport the option of borrowing the cup — rather than using a paper one — and disposing of it before getting on their flights at “Cup Check-In” points. Cups will then be washed and sterilized and returned to Starbucks for re-circulation.

Organizers hope to put 2,000 reusable Starbucks cups in circulation at the airport’s South Terminal.

Hubbub CEO Trewin Restorick says people care about plastic waste but find “it’s often hard to ‘do the right thing’ when travelling.”

The trial will show whether consumers will accept such projects.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The sunshine returns Monday with isolated thunderstorms
Weather

The sunshine returns Monday with isolated thunderstorms

6:13 am
Patrick Frazee scheduled for hearings on child custody and evidence in murder case
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee scheduled for hearings on child custody and evidence in murder case

6:10 am
Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap
Covering Colorado

Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap

5:30 am
The sunshine returns Monday with isolated thunderstorms
Weather

The sunshine returns Monday with isolated thunderstorms

Patrick Frazee scheduled for hearings on child custody and evidence in murder case
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee scheduled for hearings on child custody and evidence in murder case

Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap
Covering Colorado

Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap

Scroll to top
Skip to content