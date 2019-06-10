Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Russian newspapers show solidarity with detained journalist

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s three major newspapers have put out nearly identical front pages of their Monday’s editions in a show of solidarity with a detained journalist.

Kommersant, Vedomosti and RBK, arguably the most respected daily newspapers in the country, published a joint editorial under the headline “I am/We are Ivan Golunov,” calling for a transparent probe into the case of the prominent investigative journalist.

Golunov was beaten and kept in custody for 12 hours without a lawyer when he was stopped by police in Moscow on Thursday. Police said it suspects him of drug dealing. Golunov was transferred to house arrest on Saturday following a public outpouring of support.

The papers dismissed evidence presented in the case against the journalist as doubtful.

Associated Press

