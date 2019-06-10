Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prince Philip marks 98th birthday in private

LONDON (AP) — Senior royals are congratulating Prince Philip as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II celebrates his 98th birthday in private.

In a tweet Monday, the royal family wished Philip “a very happy” birthday.

The British Army plans to fire gun salutes in Philip’s honor. The Army tweeted that it is “determined to make it a good one.”

Some of Philip’s children and grandchildren also posted tributes.

Philip has officially retired from public life although he is still occasionally seen with the queen at official events. He skipped President Donald Trump’s visit.

He still drives a horse-drawn carriage on private grounds from time to time but has stopped driving cars since a serious car accident in January. He gave up his driver’s license at the time.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The sunshine returns Monday with isolated thunderstorms
Weather

The sunshine returns Monday with isolated thunderstorms

6:13 am
Patrick Frazee scheduled for hearings on child custody and evidence in murder case
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee scheduled for hearings on child custody and evidence in murder case

6:10 am
Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap
Covering Colorado

Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap

5:30 am
The sunshine returns Monday with isolated thunderstorms
Weather

The sunshine returns Monday with isolated thunderstorms

Patrick Frazee scheduled for hearings on child custody and evidence in murder case
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee scheduled for hearings on child custody and evidence in murder case

Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap
Covering Colorado

Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap

Scroll to top
Skip to content