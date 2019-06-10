Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pakistani court rejects ex-President Zardari’s bail request

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has rejected a request by former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister for an extension of their bail that would allow them to remain free despite facing a multimillion-dollar money laundering case.

The decision paves the way for the country’s anti-graft body to arrest the two, perhaps within hours.

Zardari, currently a lawmaker in Parliament, and his sister Faryal Talpur, also a politician, are accused of having dozens of bogus bank accounts.

The two attended the court hearing but were not arrested at the scene.

The anti-graft body has arrested several politicians on corruption charges since Prime Minister Imran Khan took office last year. Khan’s predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, was removed from office by the Supreme Court over corruption allegations.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic
News

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

5:07 am
Vehicle crashes into Springs apartment building
News

Vehicle crashes into Springs apartment building

5:07 am
Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap
Covering Colorado

Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap

4:46 am
Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic
News

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

Vehicle crashes into Springs apartment building
News

Vehicle crashes into Springs apartment building

Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap
Covering Colorado

Lane closures ramp up this week in the I-25 Gap

Scroll to top
Skip to content