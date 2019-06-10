Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Netanyahu’s lawyer to attend pre-indictment hearing in fall

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyer says he will attend an October pre-indictment hearing after his request to further postpone it was rejected.

Attorney Amit Hadad complained Monday that the hearing should have been delayed to give him more time to prepare, but confirmed he would plead the prime minister’s case at the scheduled hearing.

Netanyahu, who is facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases, asked Attorney General Avichai Mandeblit for a delay after an unprecedented political crisis triggered new elections on September 17th. But Mandelblit refused, pushing back on Netanyahu’s claim that the hearing would interfere with his campaign.

Netanyahu denies the accusations and rejects the prosecution as a media-orchestrated witch hunt. He can still appeal to the Supreme Court for a postponement.

Associated Press

