Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Made in China? Iceland’s sweater-knitters are unhappy

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Trouble is rattling one of Iceland’s most distinctive industries: the production of the thick, hand-knitted “lopi” sweaters adored by tourists and worn with pride by locals.

The individually produced, very warm sweaters have become a symbol of Iceland. But local knitters are upset at seeing their profit margins diminished by the appearance of sweaters actually made in China, albeit from authentic Icelandic wool.

Containers full of local yarn are shipped from the North Atlantic island nation, made into sweaters in China, then shipped back again, labeled as “hand-knitted from Icelandic wool”.

Knitting co-ops around Iceland, struggling to compete, last month urged the government to ban companies from branding woolen sweaters as “Icelandic” unless they are made locally.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family of Fountain mom who died after delivering twins speaks
News

Family of Fountain mom who died after delivering twins speaks

9:33 pm
Fire Line: Readiness and Response
Covering Colorado

Fire Line: Readiness and Response

6:40 pm
Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report
Digital Original

Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report

5:35 pm
Family of Fountain mom who died after delivering twins speaks
News

Family of Fountain mom who died after delivering twins speaks

Fire Line: Readiness and Response
Covering Colorado

Fire Line: Readiness and Response

Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report
Digital Original

Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report

Scroll to top
Skip to content