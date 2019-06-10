Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Locusts, devouring hay, plague sheep ranchers in Sardinia

ROME (AP) — An unusually large swarm of local locusts, estimated in the millions, is plaguing farmers raising sheep and other livestock in Sardinia.

The Italian farmers’ lobby Coldiretti says it has asked for government help, even though it’s likely too late to save the hay crop and grassland that livestock needs. Farmers have been trucking in hay from other parts of the Italian Mediterranean island, raising costs.

A locust expert, Alexandre Latchininsky, said Monday that if the insects devour all the fodder, there’s a risk they could attack other crops, such as grape vines, on Sardinia. An official for the Rome-based U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, Latchininsky told The Associated Press that it wasn’t immediately known why the locusts are so particularly numerous this year.

Sheep’s cheese is an important Sardinian product.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?
News

How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?

11:06 am
2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15
Covering Colorado

2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15

11:00 am
Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers
News

Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers

10:07 am
How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?
News

How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?

2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15
Covering Colorado

2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15

Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers
News

Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers

Scroll to top
Skip to content