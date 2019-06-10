Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Iran state TV: US resident held as spy to be released

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state television is reporting that a U.S. permanent resident held for years in Tehran “will be released in the coming hours.”

The report Monday on state TV’s website mirrored a report earlier carried by the semi-official Fars news agency about Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese advocate for internet freedom.

It said Zakka was to be released “only because of the respect and dignity” Iran has for the leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

A top Lebanese security official is in Tehran to secure Zakka’s release, which has been anticipated in recent days.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard detained Zakka in 2015 after he attended a conference in Tehran on the invitation of one of the country’s vice presidents. He was convicted of spying and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Associated Press

