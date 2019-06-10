Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Iran revokes New York Times correspondent’s accreditation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The New York Times says Iran has revoked the press accreditation of its Tehran-based correspondent.

The Times said early Tuesday that Iran’s government offered no explanation for its decision regarding Thomas Erdbrink, a Dutch national who has lived for years in Iran.

The newspaper said Erdbrink lost his accreditation four months ago and that “officials of Iran’s Foreign Ministry have repeatedly assured The Times that Mr. Erdbrink’s credential would soon be restored.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The revocation of Erdbrink’s government-required accreditation comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran, stemming from President Donald Trump’s decision to pull America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers a year ago.

Associated Press

Associated Press

