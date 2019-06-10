Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Indian theater and film personality Girish Karnad dies at 81

NEW DELHI (AP) — Girish Karnad, a top Indian playwright, actor, director and a rights activist, has died after a prolonged illness. He was 81.

India’s president and the prime minister condoled Karnad’s death on Monday at his home in Bangalore, the capital of southern Karnataka state.

A renowned theater personality, he predominantly worked in South Indian cinema and Bollywood. He was a Rhodes scholar in the 1960s and earned a master of arts degree in philosophy, political science and economics, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

President Ram Nath Kovind said with Karnad’s demise India’s cultural world has become poorer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family of Fountain mom who died after delivering twins speaks
News

Family of Fountain mom who died after delivering twins speaks

9:33 pm
Fire Line: Readiness and Response
Covering Colorado

Fire Line: Readiness and Response

6:40 pm
Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report
Digital Original

Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report

5:35 pm
Family of Fountain mom who died after delivering twins speaks
News

Family of Fountain mom who died after delivering twins speaks

Fire Line: Readiness and Response
Covering Colorado

Fire Line: Readiness and Response

Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report
Digital Original

Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report

Scroll to top
Skip to content