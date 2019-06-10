Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Georgian leader sees NATO future, seeks tough line on Russia

GENEVA (AP) — Georgia’s president is calling on Western allies to do more to face up to Russia and the “very heavy pressure” she says Moscow has put on her Caucasus nation.

Salome Zurabishvili took office as Georgia’s first woman president in December. A former French diplomat who was born in Paris to Georgian parents, she insists Georgia will one day join the European Union and NATO.

George lost control of the breakaway provinces of South Ossetia and Abkhazia after an August 2008 war with Russia.

Russia has strengthened its military presence in both regions and recognized them as independent states.

Zurabishvili joined about two dozen other heads of state and government — including Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev — for the International Labor Organization’s centennial that opened in Geneva on Monday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded
Covering Colorado

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded

3:39 pm
Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters
News

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters

3:26 pm
Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case
Covering Colorado

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case

3:10 pm
Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded
Covering Colorado

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters
News

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case
Covering Colorado

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case

Scroll to top
Skip to content