Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

European nations, Russia back new government in Moldova

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Five European nations have joined NATO in appealing for “calm and restraint” in Moldova, where a court installed an interim president who immediately dissolved parliament and rival governments are fighting for control.

France, Germany, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom declared support Monday for the Moldovan Parliament, which was elected in February and disbanded a day after lawmakers elected Maia Sandu of the pro-European Union ACUM alliance as prime minister of a new coalition government.

Russia also backed the governing coalition formed by ACUM and the Socialists, but the Democratic Party-led government refuses to recognize it.

Moldova’s Constitutional Court disrupted the transfer of power by suspending President Igor Dodon, the Socialists former leader, and appointing outgoing Prime Minister Pavel Filip to replace him. The president has the authority to dissolve parliament and to call a snap election.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Garden of the Gods project to help protect nearby homes
Covering Colorado

Garden of the Gods project to help protect nearby homes

5:23 pm
Bear attempts to open door and enter home in Palmer Lake
Covering Colorado

Bear attempts to open door and enter home in Palmer Lake

4:23 pm
The 79th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo coming to town
Covering Colorado

The 79th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo coming to town

4:05 pm
Garden of the Gods project to help protect nearby homes
Covering Colorado

Garden of the Gods project to help protect nearby homes

Bear attempts to open door and enter home in Palmer Lake
Covering Colorado

Bear attempts to open door and enter home in Palmer Lake

The 79th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo coming to town
Covering Colorado

The 79th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo coming to town

Scroll to top
Skip to content