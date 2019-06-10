Central Americans pursue US dream despite Mexico crackdown

SAN MARCOS, Guatemala (AP) — A near-death experience in the Arizona desert a year ago won’t deter Francisco Pérez from another attempt to migrate to the U.S., nor will an increased police presence in southern Mexico.

The 23-year-old Guatemalan teacher and auto mechanic hopes to set out again soon to repay the $7,000 he owes from his first trip, when he and two other young men got lost for a week in the desert before being rescued by the U.S. border patrol.

Central Americans like Perez still dream of reaching the U.S. even as Mexico cracks down on migrants entering the country. On Friday, Mexican officials vowed to step up migration enforcement to avoid U.S. tariffs on all Mexican imports.

On Monday, Mexico promised to deploy 6,000 National Guard troops to its southern border.