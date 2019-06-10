Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Brazil law group wants justice minister, prosecutors removed

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian Bar Association is calling for the suspension of the justice minister after a series of reports alleging that as a crusading anti-corruption judge he coordinated with prosecutors in the case that led to the conviction and jailing of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The group also recommended Monday that all the prosecutors involved be suspended “so that the investigation can run without any suspicions.”

The bar association urged an investigation be conducted following Sunday’s publication of articles by the online news magazine The Intercept that revealed private messages between now Justice Minister Sergio Moro and the task force of “Operation Car Wash.”

Moro denied any wrongdoing, saying the published messages didn’t show any coordination with prosecutors.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Bear attempts to open door and enter home in Palmer Lake
Covering Colorado

Bear attempts to open door and enter home in Palmer Lake

4:23 pm
The 79th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo coming to town
Covering Colorado

The 79th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo coming to town

4:05 pm
Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded
Covering Colorado

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded

3:39 pm
Bear attempts to open door and enter home in Palmer Lake
Covering Colorado

Bear attempts to open door and enter home in Palmer Lake

The 79th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo coming to town
Covering Colorado

The 79th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo coming to town

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded
Covering Colorado

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded

Scroll to top
Skip to content