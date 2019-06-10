Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Arson attack against Turkish-owned cars in northern Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say arsonists have targeted two vehicles owned by Turkish nationals, one of them a diplomat, in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, destroying the cars and damaging another four.

Police said the arsonists struck in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, pouring flammable liquid over the two cars. One is owned by a diplomat working at the Turkish consulate, the other by a Turkish national employed at an international financial institution headquartered in Thessaloniki.

Another four private cars parked nearby were severely damaged in the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Associated Press

Associated Press

