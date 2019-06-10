Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ally of Kazakhstan’s longtime ex-leader wins presidency

MOSCOW (AP) — Preliminary results show an ally of Kazakhstan’s former president has won the presidential election.

The Central Election Commission in this Central Asian country said Monday that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won nearly 71 percent of the vote with all the ballots counted.

Tokayev became acting president when Nursultan Nazarbayev, who had led the country since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, abruptly stepped down. Shortly after Nazarbayev resigned, Kazakhstan’s ruling party nominated Tokayev for presidency in what was largely seen as an orchestrated handover of power.

Sunday’s vote was marred a police crackdown on protesters who took to the streets against what they see as a mockery of democracy. Some 500 people were taken into custody after police broke rallies in Kazakhstan’s two largest cities.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family of Fountain mom who died after delivering twins speaks
News

Family of Fountain mom who died after delivering twins speaks

9:33 pm
Fire Line: Readiness and Response
Covering Colorado

Fire Line: Readiness and Response

6:40 pm
Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report
Digital Original

Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report

5:35 pm
Family of Fountain mom who died after delivering twins speaks
News

Family of Fountain mom who died after delivering twins speaks

Fire Line: Readiness and Response
Covering Colorado

Fire Line: Readiness and Response

Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report
Digital Original

Breaking down the 2018 El Paso County Coroner’s report

Scroll to top
Skip to content