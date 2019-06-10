Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Albanian government calls no-confidence vote in president

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s governing Socialist Party has called a no-confidence vote in the president, saying it was unconstitutional for him to cancel upcoming municipal elections.

Socialists’ spokeswoman Elisa Spiropali on Monday said the vote would be held at Thursday’s parliamentary session.

President Ilir Meta decided to cancel the June 30 municipal elections, saying they would be “undemocratic” and that he feared social tensions.

Opposition parties have boycotted the municipal elections and are threatening to prevent them from taking place. They have been holding protests accusing the government of links to organized crime and demanding a new general election.

Prime Minister Edi Rama denies the allegations, and insists the municipal elections will go ahead.

The Socialists need 94 votes to succeed in ousting Meta which they don’t have in the 140-seat parliament.

