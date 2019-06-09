Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Niger: US military vehicle hits roadside bomb, no casualties

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Authorities in Niger say an American military vehicle struck a roadside bomb in the troubled West African country but no one was killed.

The prime minister’s press office said the incident happened Saturday night near a Nigerien military base in Ouallam. In a tweet Sunday, U.S. Africa Command confirmed a tactical vehicle was damaged but said the cause was “undetermined at this time.”

Ouallam, in western Niger, is not far from where four U.S. soldiers died during an October 2017 ambush. The attack by Islamic militants also killed four Nigerien soldiers in the joint patrol force.

The ambush drew attention to the U.S. military’s role in training troops in Niger.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection
Covering Colorado

Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection

9:07 am
Pueblo police investigating a single-vehicle crash
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating a single-vehicle crash

8:05 am
Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday
News

Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday

5:03 am
Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection
Covering Colorado

Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection

Pueblo police investigating a single-vehicle crash
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating a single-vehicle crash

Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday
News

Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday

Scroll to top
Skip to content