Hong Kong leader signals extradition bill will go forward

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader has signaled that her government will go ahead with proposed amendments to its extradition laws after a massive protest against them.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam told the media Monday that the legislation is important and will help Hong Kong uphold justice and fulfill its international obligations.

She said safeguards will be added to the legislation to ensure human rights are protected.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched through central Hong Kong on Sunday in what may have been the territory’s largest protest in recent memory.

The amendments would allow Hong Kong to extradite people to mainland China to face charges. Opponents say defendants in the Chinese judicial system won’t have the same rights as in Hong Kong.

Associated Press

