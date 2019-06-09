Brazil Justice minister laments hack of prosecutors’ phones

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s justice minister is lamenting what he calls the “criminal invasion” of the phones of several prosecutors involved in a sprawling anti-graft probe that has put dozens of top politicians and businessmen behind bars.

Justice Minister Sergio Moro led the “Operation Car Wash” investigation when he was a judge. He put out a statement Sunday after the online news publication The Intercept published articles that it says reveal private messages between Moro and members of the task force.

Moro says he was not given a chance to comment on the hacked phone conversations before publication and regrets that the source of the leaked messages in the story remained anonymous.

The federal prosecutors’ office strongly criticizes the “hacker’s vile action,” saying the leak potentially threatens investigations that are underway.