Anti-corruption protesters, burn tires, block roads in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of protesters denouncing corruption have paralyzed much of the Haitian capital as they demand the removal of President Jovenel Moise.

Demonstrators burned tires and threw stones during Sunday’s march in Port-au-Prince, where the scent of burning rubber filled the air. Many stores and gas stations were closed and travel between some cities was impeded as protesters blocked roadways with cars, stones and other large objects.

The protesters are demanding further investigation into the fate of funds that resulted from subsidized oil shipments from Venezuela. A Senate investigation recently determined at least 14 former government officials allegedly misused $3.8 billion under the administration of former President Michel Martelly.

Protesters came from a wide cross section of society, including political parties, religious groups and community activists.

